DDFP: The 3 big questions & no playoffs for you

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank to answer the big questions across the NFL this week. Shek starts off the show telling Hank why he disliked school (5:05) and his trip to the Harry Potter World at Universal Studios (10:23). Next up the duo gets into the Fresh Takes segment (13:03) by answering the "Big 3" questions of the week involving Antonio Brown, the Baltimore Ravens and Jimmy G vs. Mitch Trubisky? Then, Shek and Hank along with Eddie Spaghetti gave teams that were not making the 2019 NFL playoffs (45:20). Lastly, Hank gives us his U.K. player update (1:01:08).