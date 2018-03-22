DDFP: 'Scorpion' showrunner Nick Santora

The DDFP went on the road to the production office of CBS' Scorpion where Dave Dameshek kibitz's with showrunner, Nick Santora, since Shek will be on a future episode (March 26th 10 PM ET). The two old friends get into Nick's love of the New York Giants & Islanders (25:50) , how he got into writing (52:17) and Shek's acting performance alongside Katharine McPhee (1:05:25). The guys also talk about the legendary Sunday morning football parties at Jimmy Kimmel's house including Tom Cruise showing up and how Shek became friends with Jon Hamm (3:45).