DDFP: SB LII Red Challenge Flag picks; QB finger debate

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Cynthia Frelund and Handsome Hank in Minneapolis -- just a few days away from Super Bowl LII! The group made fun of Shek for being a quasi-celebrity around Minneapolis as many members of the Shek Republic said hello (4:50). Shek also got on Money's case for enjoying black coffee instead of using milk, cream or sugar (7:30). Next, the quarterback finger bet started up again after the Alex Smith trade, with Shek still pleading that ten or more teams will have a new starter next season or he'll lose a finger (20:00). Lastly, Shek, Money, Cynthia and Handsome made their Red Challenge Flag picks for Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots (32:33).