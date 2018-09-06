DDFP: QB finger bet results; challenge flag picks for Week 1

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank and Matt "Money" Smith to finally pay off their quarterback finger bet! After counting the different starting quarterbacks from near the end of last season to now, the guys determined Shek loses 2 fingers since he fell short of his prediction (5:55). Next, Money gives us a quick college football preview for the second week of games (29:00). Then, Shek, Money and Hank give their Red Challenge Flag Picks for Week 1 of the NFL season (40:40). Finally, Shek makes his 2018 Pittsburgh Steelers record prediction, trying to correctly pick it for the 7th year in a row (1:06:05).