DDFP: NFL player swap & board games in public?

Published: Jun 28, 2018 at 10:20 AM

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by NFL Network colleague Martin Weiss and Eddie Spaghetti as he makes the jump from behind the glass. Martin asks the group if the Steelers trio of Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell each swapped teams with Aaron Rodgers, DeAndre Hopkins and Todd Gurley II how much would their NFL careers be different (14:00)? Next, Shek makes fun of Spaghetti for attending awful movies like Dan In Real Life with a large group of his male friends, which poses the question do people actually walk out of movies (35:40)? Then, Spaghetti and EmmaVP explain how they're both very anti playing board games, such as Jenga or Connect Four, at bars (46:15). Lastly, Martin tells the group he just came back from a vacation in Cabo that he went on alone (54:25).

Listen to the podcast below:

