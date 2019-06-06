DDFP: MJD on Todd Gurley & Bills RB Devin Singletary

Published: Jun 06, 2019 at 11:32 AM

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by our old pal Maurice Jones-Drew, who is back from vacation. MJD gets us up to speed on his thoughts on the 2019 Jacksonville Jaguars and what he thought of the Game of Thrones finale (3:48). Then, since he is the radio color analyst for the Rams, Maurice gives insight to the Todd Gurley situation and if his knee is a problem at all (11:50). MJD also gives a quick update on Le'Veon Bell and the comments Adam Gase made about him (23:45). Finally, the show ends with Buffalo Bills rookie running back Devin Singletary joining the DDFP to tell us about his experience in the NFL so far (36:12).

Maurice Jones-Drew on Todd Gurley's health (12:58): "First of all, it's not like the knee is a degenerative issue from my understanding. I didn't talk to Todd about his knee, I did ask him if he's healthy and he said yeah he's healthy."

MJD on Todd Gurley's offseason plan (14:40): "Todd Gurley and Sean McVay and their staff sat down with his person he trains with in the offseason in LA. They all got together and put together a plan and the plan was there is no reason for Todd to be doing OTA's right now. I need Todd in December, November, October, September -- I need him to be as fast as he can go."

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:

Listen on Google Play Music

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DDFP: Would Cam Newton improve the Titans; Big Ben vs L-Jax P2

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti to talk about the NHL, the Titans' chances with Cam Newton and "The Match."

news

DDFP: Could Chargers challenge Chiefs if they signed Cam Newton?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a mid-week DDFP.

news

DDFP: L.A. Rams uniform review & best American rock band

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a mid-week DDFP.

news

DDFP: Remembering Don Shula & best number for a QB to wear?

news

DDFP: Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

news

DDFP: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler visits Studio 66!

news

DDFP: Dolphins CB Aqib Talib returns to Studio 66

news

DDFP: Tom Brady's legacy if he leaves Patriots

news

DDFP: Rashaan Evans returns

news

DDFP: Kyle Long joins the show!

news

DDFP: Super Bowl LIV Red Challenge Flag Picks

news

DDFP: Whose legacy changes with a Super Bowl LIV win?

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW