DDFP: Mike Daniels on his draft story & action hero showdown

Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank and Green Bay Packers DT Mike Daniels who told his 2012 NFL Draft story (17:35) and kibitzed with Shek about going them both attending a B1G Ten school (13:30). Daniels also debates the guys on which action hero would win in combat (8:18). Lastly, Shek and Handsome make fun of Spaghetti's rundown as Handsome answers the topics they didn't get to with Mike Daniels ... as Mike Daniels (28:56).
Listen to the podcast below:
Subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts & Google Play
![Listen on Google Play Music](https://play.google.com/music/m/Iksp2hfol32icozxlafow7wxkxm?t=NFLTheDaveDameshekFootballProgram&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utmcampaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1)