DDFP: Mike Daniels on his draft story & action hero showdown

Published: Feb 27, 2018 at 09:37 AM

Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank and Green Bay Packers DT Mike Daniels who told his 2012 NFL Draft story (17:35) and kibitzed with Shek about going them both attending a B1G Ten school (13:30). Daniels also debates the guys on which action hero would win in combat (8:18). Lastly, Shek and Handsome make fun of Spaghetti's rundown as Handsome answers the topics they didn't get to with Mike Daniels ... as Mike Daniels (28:56).

Listen to the podcast below:

