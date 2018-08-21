DDFP: McGinest, Carr & Eddie Spaghetti chats with Wahlberg

Published: Aug 21, 2018 at 11:49 AM

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Cleveland Browns legend Willie McGinest and the 2002 first overall selection, David Carr, to kibitz about the return of their favorite show The Hills (2:10). The group also pokes fun at the shirtless underwear ad that Baker Mayfield did with a tiger while leaning on a Rolls Royce (4:10). Shek asks David and Willie who the best player they've ever played with was (8:20) and if Brian Hoyer became the Patriots starting QB this season could he win the AFC East (13:50)? Finally, we hear from Eddie Spaghetti who had the chance to speak with Mark Wahlberg before the release of his new movie, Mile 22, about his Patriots losing the Super Bowl and where Tom Brady ranks all-time in Boston sports (29:07).

Listen to the podcast below:

![Listen on Google Play Music](https://play.google.com/music/m/Iksp2hfol32icozxlafow7wxkxm?t=NFLTheDaveDameshekFootballProgram&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utmcampaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DDFP: Could Chargers challenge Chiefs if they signed Cam Newton?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a mid-week DDFP.

news

DDFP: Remembering Don Shula & best number for a QB to wear?

news

DDFP: Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

news

DDFP: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler visits Studio 66!

news

DDFP: Dolphins CB Aqib Talib returns to Studio 66

news

DDFP: Tom Brady's legacy if he leaves Patriots

news

DDFP: Kyle Long joins the show!

news

DDFP: Super Bowl LIV Red Challenge Flag Picks

news

DDFP: Whose legacy changes with a Super Bowl LIV win?

news

DDFP: Christmas Eve "N IF L" special!

news

DDFP: Do you feel bad for the Browns?

news

DDFP: Week 15 Red Challenge Flag Picks

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More