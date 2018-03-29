 Skip to main content
DDFP: Matt Williamson & the Big Bear controversy verdict

Published: Mar 29, 2018 at 11:01 AM

Dave Dameshek is joined by former Cleveland Browns scout and creator of WilliamsonFootball.com, Matt Williamson (6:39), to kibitz about which drills at the NFL Scouting Combine actually matter to him (9:50), where Saquon Barkley ranks as a prospect for him (21:45) and how every team shapes their offense based on their quarterbacks skill set (15;55). Matt also gives his win, place and show for the quarterback prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft (23:41). Next, Handsome Hank sits down in Studio 66 (31:52) as judge to determine who was the culprit of the Big Bear controversy. Producers Kent Brown and Sully state their case, plus we hear two surprise voicemails (40:15 & 54:55) who each dish out blame.

