DDFP: Leighton Vander Esch's draft plans; OBJ's future in N.Y.

Published: Mar 27, 2018 at 10:26 AM

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank to kibitz about Odell Beckham's future in New York and what the Giants' draft plans should be (31:03). The crew debates whether or not Shek can run just one mile after Money recently completed a half marathon for charity (7:47). Handsome Hank did a deep dive into the controversy surrounding the PodSquad's upcoming Big Bear trip (43:50) and the guys break down which parties in movies they wish they could attend (55:58). Next, Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch sits down in Studio 66 (1:09:13) with Shek to share his weird combine stories (1:13:15), why he's bad at the coin flip (1:16:32) and his plans for draft day (1:18:55).

