DDFP: Leighton Vander Esch's draft plans; OBJ's future in N.Y.

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank to kibitz about Odell Beckham's future in New York and what the Giants' draft plans should be (31:03). The crew debates whether or not Shek can run just one mile after Money recently completed a half marathon for charity (7:47). Handsome Hank did a deep dive into the controversy surrounding the PodSquad's upcoming Big Bear trip (43:50) and the guys break down which parties in movies they wish they could attend (55:58). Next, Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch sits down in Studio 66 (1:09:13) with Shek to share his weird combine stories (1:13:15), why he's bad at the coin flip (1:16:32) and his plans for draft day (1:18:55).