DDFP: Is Mitch Trubisky a franchise QB?

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Matt "Money" Smith and Patrick Claybon to get you warmed up for the Week 3 slate of games. Shek first wants the guys opinions on the turmoil in Pittsburgh with Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown in relation to how coaches lose the locker room (7:05). Next, the group debates if Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is at the same level as the other prominent young quarterbacks in the NFL today (23:50). Plus, Money & Claybon break down some of the bigger college football games this week (30:45). Money then reads some of Eddie Spaghetti's Tweets (34:55) before they all make their Week 3 Red Challenge Flag picks (41:01).