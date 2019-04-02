DDFP: Evan Engram & Joe Haden!

Published: Apr 02, 2019 at 01:49 PM

Dave Dameshek is joined by two NFL superstars in this episode of the DDFP! First up in Studio 66, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden kibitzes with Shek about the few plays that almost got the team into the playoffs and how Antonio Brown could've remained a Steeler (4:39). Next up, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram visits Shek in studio to chat about Game of Thrones, Eli Manning and the trading Odell Beckham Jr. (20:07).

Listen to the podcast below:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

