DDFP: Donovan McNabb vs. Troy Aikman; Memorial Day recap

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank for a post-Memorial Day weekend DDFP! The guys first kibitz about the sad news of the passing of Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr and what they did during this holiday weekend (1:20). The duo then chats about Donovan McNabb's claim that he is better than Troy Aikman and should be a member of the Hall Of Fame (8:25). Later in the show, there is a new episode of the ThiccCast where Shek, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti talk about some food topics including their M.D.W. barbecue experience (43:22).