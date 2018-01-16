DDFP: Divisional Round recap, coaching carousel & Cliff Avril

Dave Dameshek is first joined by Maurice Jones-Drew to break down the Jaguars-Steelers divisional round matchup (2:25) and reflect on MJD's Pittsburgh experience with his sons, both at the game and around the city (15:30). The fellas also talk about the Jaguars vs. Patriots AFC Championship game this weekend and Shek makes a bold prediction about Bill Belichick (1:00:48). Then, Colleen Wolfe joins the guys (43:30) for the Q&A and a recap of the NFC games, highlighting her excitement over the Eagles' victory and the miraculous ending in Minnesota. Plus, Shek sits down with Seahawks DE Cliff Avril to discuss the future of the "Legion of Boom" and provide perspective on losing a game in dramatic fashion in response to the Saints' loss on Sunday (32:01).