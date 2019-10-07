DDFP: David Carr talks his brother's win in London

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by our pal David Carr! The Daves get into Derek Carr's performance and big win vs. Chicago while playing in London (2:20). Next, after the Chiefs loss to the Colts, the duo discusses how Mahomes and company could falter in the future (12:05). Then, Shek complains how much of a struggle it has been to watch the Steelers this season especially now with a third string QB (21:30). Lastly, we round out the show with the Bon & Viv Food Block segment (43:05).