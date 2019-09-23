DDFP: Daniel Jones leads the Giants to victory

Published: Sep 23, 2019 at 10:29 AM

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Fantasy Football Hall of Famer and the NFL's resident Cowboys fan, Michael Fabiano! The duo starts off talking about Fabs' Dallas Cowboys and how they're probably the current favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl (3:40). Next up, the guys congratulate Eddie Spaghetti for the Giants' big come-from-behind win with Daniel Jones now at the helm (7:15), and also discuss what to do with your fantasy team if you drafted Saquon Barkley (14:25). Shek then makes Fabs rank the new quarterbacks in the league such as Jones, Gardner Minshew, Kyle Allen and Mason Rudolph (20:50). We round out the show with the Food Block, where Fabs and Eddie Spaghetti decide if they'd only eat food from Dallas or New York City forever (35:33).

