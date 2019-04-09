DDFP: Comedian Nate Bargatze joins the show!

In this episode of the DDFP, Dave Dameshek first kibitzes with Eddie Spaghetti about the new Antonio Brown vs. JuJu Smith-Schuster feud that's been the hot story around the league (3:30). Then, comedian Nate Bargatze, who just released his Netflix special called The Tennessee Kid, sat down with Dave to cover a wide range of topics including his wardrobe choice for the special, his love for Vanderbilt, the Titans and Predators and why he doesn't use curse words (7:45).