DDFP: Carr on Raiders win & former NFL safety Ryan Mundy

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by former NFL safety Ryan Mundy to kibitz about the Steelers future with Mike Tomlin (6:20), if defense will still prevail in Super Bowl LIII (10:50) and what his Michigan Wolverines can do to take the next step (14:15). Mundy, a Pittsburgh native along with producer Kent Brown, did some Pittsburgh high school football legends trivia to see who knows more about their hometown (27:30). Next, Shek leaves Studio 66 to go sit outside with David Carr who gloats about his brother Derek's big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers (41:23).
Listen to the podcast below:
