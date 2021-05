Dave Dameshek is joined by two big guests this episode! First up, we hear from NFL Draft expert Lance Zierlein who tells us who each team in the NFL would take if they had the number one overall pick (3:19). Then, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib sits down in Studio 66 with Shek to kibitz about SB LIII, Sean McVay as a head coach and the new 'Roby rule' (33:43).