DDFP: Actor Joe Manganiello

Dave Dameshek leaves Studio 66 to visit the new and improved Stage 5 to welcome the great Joe Manganiello. The two native Pittsburgh-ers hit on a wide range of topics including -- Joe's new movie Bottom of the Ninth (6:45), Ben Roethelisberger's pass to Santonio Holmes in SBXLIII (26:35), his worst Steelers memories (22:50), how he got into acting after being a high school phenom athlete (10:25), and what it was like filming Trueblood and Magic Mike (40:20). And of course, Shek wouldn't let Joe leave without touching the 10 foot pole (46:15).