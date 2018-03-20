DDFP: A.J. Bouye & HOF QB's with the worst WR group

Dave Dameshek is joined by Patrick Claybon to react to the New York Jets trading up for the No. 3 overall pick (19:30), break down which Hall of Fame quarterbacks have played with the worst wide receivers (12:16) and discuss people that suffer from 'invisible tattoo syndrome' (24:55). Shek also jokingly forces Claybon to debate Michael Jordan vs LeBron James (49:10). Next, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye joins the show to kibitz about the Jags beating Shek's Steelers (1:02:10) in the playoffs, Blake Bortles bailing out the defense in the playoffs (1:03:35) and old school NBA vs. new school (1:09:50).