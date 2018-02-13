DDFP 641: Rodney McLeod & "Love Birds: Part II"

Published: Feb 13, 2018 at 08:40 AM

Dave Dameshek is joined by everyone's favorite couple -- Colleen Wolfe and John Gonzalez, to recap the Philadelphia Eagles' win and their Super Bowl LII experiences in Minnesota (4:45). Since Valentine's Day is approaching, Shek asks the couple what their plans are for the holiday (16:50). Next, the group took part in reading EmmaVP's script, "Love Birds: The Next Chapter" about The Wolfe and Gonzo's marriage that began in Philadelphia (41:45). Lastly, Shek is joined by Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Rodney McLeod to kibitz about his clothing company, the NFL MVP trophy and famous people named Rodney (1:06:13).

Listen to the podcast below:

