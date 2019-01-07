DDFP: 10 Foot Pole and Wild Card Weekend Recap

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by David Carr to recap the weekend's Wild Card games for a special Monday edition of the DDFP. The guys first get into the missed kick by Cody Parkey that lost the game for the Bears (4:40) and the future of Carson Wentz in Philadelphia with how well Nick Foles has been playing (8:00). The Daves whip out the 10-foot pole to decide if Andrew Luck will defeat Patrick Mahomes and if Philip Rivers can finally win in Foxboro (42:00). Shek wraps up the show with David talking about the future of Antonio Brown and if he will be a Steeler next season (52:00)?