DDFP: 10 Foot Pole and Wild Card Weekend Recap

Published: Jan 07, 2019 at 12:29 PM

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by David Carr to recap the weekend's Wild Card games for a special Monday edition of the DDFP. The guys first get into the missed kick by Cody Parkey that lost the game for the Bears (4:40) and the future of Carson Wentz in Philadelphia with how well Nick Foles has been playing (8:00). The Daves whip out the 10-foot pole to decide if Andrew Luck will defeat Patrick Mahomes and if Philip Rivers can finally win in Foxboro (42:00). Shek wraps up the show with David talking about the future of Antonio Brown and if he will be a Steeler next season (52:00)?

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play

Listen on Google Play Music

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DDFP: Would Cam Newton improve the Titans; Big Ben vs L-Jax P2

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti to talk about the NHL, the Titans' chances with Cam Newton and "The Match."
news

DDFP: Could Chargers challenge Chiefs if they signed Cam Newton?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a mid-week DDFP.
news

DDFP: L.A. Rams uniform review & best American rock band

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a mid-week DDFP.
news

DDFP: Remembering Don Shula & best number for a QB to wear?

news

DDFP: Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

news

DDFP: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler visits Studio 66!

news

DDFP: Dolphins CB Aqib Talib returns to Studio 66

news

DDFP: Tom Brady's legacy if he leaves Patriots

news

DDFP: Rashaan Evans returns

news

DDFP: Kyle Long joins the show!

news

DDFP: Super Bowl LIV Red Challenge Flag Picks

news

DDFP: Whose legacy changes with a Super Bowl LIV win?

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW