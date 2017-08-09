David Quessenberry plays first game in three years

David Quessenberry was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2013, but he hasn't seen the field in three years. That will change tonight.
Quessenberry has spent the last three years in a fight against non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma. The illness put his football career on hold, but he never gave up the dream. Finally cancer-free, Quessenberry will be in uniform when the Texans begin their preseason schedule against the Panthers (7:30 pm. ET on NFL Network).
Quessenberry's mother and girlfriend were among a group of family members who surprised him on the field before the start of the game.
Quessenberry's comeback tale comes two weeks after Steelers rookie running back James Conner, another cancer survivor, found out he has the NFL's the No. 1 selling jersey.
USA Today says Quessenberry is among a group of interior linemen, including seventh-round pick Kyle Fuller, fighting for a roster spot at guard as the preseason begins. Quessenberry is not a man to be counted out.