Dave Dameshek Football Program: Red Challenge Flag picks

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith and Cynthia Frelund to discuss the college football playoffs seeding, as well as break down the upcoming matchup between Notre Dame and Miami. Also, in the start of a music-related series, the fellas and Cynthia reveal what their walkup song would be on the baseball diamond. Then, EmmaVP reads her Week 10 "TV Guide" teen drama edition game previews for the guys to break down and make their Red Challenge Flag picks. Plus, tune in for the return of the Surprise Game Show!