Dave Dameshek Football Program at SXSW!

Dave Dameshek, Maurice Jones-Drew and Colleen Wolfe head down to Austin, Texas for the South By Southwest festival to perform in front of a live audience at the J.W. Marriott hotel! The gang starts off with the 10-foot pole free agency edition (6:10) as well as some win, place, show for the future rookie quarterbacks (19:40). Next up, MJD tells the now famous "Maurice Five" draft day story (27:00). Then, Colleen and Maurice talk about some of their most memorable moments, including the "Philly Special" and MJD's block on Shawne Merriman (42:05). Shek, MJD and The Wolfe wrap up the show with some Q&A from Chris Jericho, Willie McGinest and the audience at SXSW (48:30)!