Davante Adams and the beauty of the tunnel exit

So no, Adams won't get points for originality. Still, the man deserves extra credit for an Irish goodbye that was both organic and symbolic. Organic in that the tunnel happened to be in right in front of him after he beat the Browns with his overtime score. Symbolic in that the maneuver was the equivalent of Adams yelling to his teammates, "Let's get the hell of Cleveland, guys. We've got three more games to win and Aaron freakin' Rodgers is coming back."