Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects for 2018 NFL Draft 2.0

Now that the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine is in the rearview mirror, I've updated my ranking of the top 50 prospects in this year's draft. My top two players remain the same -- Penn State's Saquon Barkley (No. 1) and Notre Dame's Quenton Nelson (No. 2) -- but the movement begins once we get past them on the list. Several defensive players, including Georgia's Roquan Smith and Alabama's Da'Ron Payne, are making a big move up the board. There are also seven players in this installment of the top 50 that weren't on my initial list in January. The changes to this list are based mainly on my review of their combine workout, health and more tape work.
Falling out: Oklahoma OT Orlando Brown (31), LSU LB Arden Key (33), Ohio State DE Sam Hubbard (41), SMU WR Courtland Sutton (45), Washington WR Dante Pettis (46), Mississippi State OT Martinas Rankin (48), Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson (50).