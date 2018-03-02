Ohio State OL Billy Price suffers partially torn pec

One of the top offensive linemen in the draft suffered a setback Thursday.

Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle while participating in the bench press, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Speaking at the combine Friday morning, Price described it as an "incomplete" tear and said it was a minor injury. The interior lineman told reporters he should be fine for the season and the start of training camp.

"I'm not worried about this at all. This is something where I'm gonna come back stronger," Price said. "You're gonna really have to put a bullet between us Ohio State guys' eyes to put us down. So I'm looking to get back out there and whatever team ends up selecting me, we're going to be 100 percent going into it."

The MRI results came in Friday morning, and it's not yet clear if surgery is required.

Before suffering the injury, Price was measured at 6-foot-3 3/4 and 305 pounds with 32-inch arms, earning physical comparisons to Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey.

Price was considered by NFL Network draft svengali Mike Mayock as a top-five interior offensive lineman.