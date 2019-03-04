Daniel Jeremiah's NFL Scouting Combine takeaways

Nick Bosa, Ohio State (No. 1 to Cardinals): An injury held out Bosa for most of the 2018 season, but the Buckeye defender is touted as a top prospect. He clocked a 4.79 40-yard dash Sunday. "He's the best player in the draft in my opinion. ... I think he's as skilled of a pass rusher as we've seen in a while. He's not the physical freak that we've seen from Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. He's not in that class. ... But, when the tape starts, you put it on, he's unblockable."