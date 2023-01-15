Damar Hamlin to watch Dolphins-Bills wild-card game from home: 'My heart is with my guys'

Damar Hamlin is rooting on the Buffalo Bills from his home today.
The safety, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital this week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, tweeted ahead of the Bills' wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins that he would support his teammates from home.
Hamlin remains on oxygen and is still being closely monitored by doctors, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.
The safety visited the team facility Saturday for the first time since collapsing during the Bills' Monday night game against the Bengals in Week 17. Hamlin's appearance was the latest positive development for the 24-year-old this week.
On Monday, Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he had been under care since the events of Jan. 2, and was transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center that same day. Hamlin was then discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.
Hamlin was able to watch the Bills' game last Sunday against the New England Patriots, an emotional 35-23 victory that included a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown from Bills running back Nyheim Hines on the game's opening play. Hamlin FaceTimed with the team following the win before being presented with the game ball.