Around the NFL

Damar Hamlin to watch Dolphins-Bills wild-card game from home: 'My heart is with my guys'

Published: Jan 15, 2023 at 12:38 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Damar Hamlin is rooting on the Buffalo Bills from his home today.

The safety, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital this week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, tweeted ahead of the Bills' wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins that he would support his teammates from home.

Hamlin remains on oxygen and is still being closely monitored by doctors, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

The safety visited the team facility Saturday for the first time since collapsing during the Bills' Monday night game against the Bengals in Week 17. Hamlin's appearance was the latest positive development for the 24-year-old this week.

On Monday, Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he had been under care since the events of Jan. 2, and was transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center that same day. Hamlin was then discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Hamlin was able to watch the Bills' game last Sunday against the New England Patriots, an emotional 35-23 victory that included a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown from Bills running back Nyheim Hines on the game's opening play. Hamlin FaceTimed with the team following the win before being presented with the game ball.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa likely out for playoffs, expected to return for 2023 season

While Teddy Bridgewater is healthy enough to serve as Skylar Thompson's backup against Buffalo, Tua Tagovailoa will likely be out again next week should the Dolphins advance to the Divisional Round.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday inactives for 2022 NFL season

The official inactives for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend games for the 2022 NFL season.

news

Chargers blow 27-point lead in historic postseason loss to Jaguars: 'The toughest way that you can lose'

Up 27-0 late in the first half against the Jaguars, the Chargers looked to be cruising toward their first Divisional Round appearance in four years. Two hours and a methodical Jacksonville comeback later, Los Angeles was heading home instead.

news

Jacksonville gets wild-card win over Los Angeles behind gutsy fourth-quarter play calls

With a 36-yard field goal from kicker Riley Patterson as time expired, the Jaguars completed a 27-point comeback to beat the Chargers, 31-30, on Super Wild Card Weekend, despite looking almost completely out of the game by the second quarter.

news

Jaguars come back from 27-point deficit to stun Chargers, advance to AFC Divisional Round

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2017 season.

news

49ers' George Kittle on Seahawks twisting Deebo Samuel's leg: 'Why would you wanna piss off Deebo'

The San Francisco 49ers were playing a tight wild-card game against the Seahawks when Seattle defensive back Johnathan Abram twisted wide receiver Deebo Samuel's leg after a 21-yard play, igniting a fire in a Niners squad that then scored 25 unanswered.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his future: 'I want to finish my career in Seattle'

Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who enjoyed a breakout season at the age of 32, told reporters following his wild-card loss that he wants to finish his career in Seattle.

news

49ers' Fred Warner on Brock Purdy's playoff debut: 'He's the reason we have a chance at the whole thing'

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy saved his best statistical game for his most important test yet, overcoming shaky beginnings to go 18-of-30 passing for 332 yards and three TDs, plus another score on the ground in San Francisco's 41-23 win over the Seahawks.

news

49ers defeat Seahawks, advance to NFC Divisional Round for second straight season

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23, on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend and advance to the NFC Divisional Round.

news

Damar Hamlin visits Bills facility for first time since being discharged from hospital

Damar Hamlin, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital more than a week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, made an appearance at the Bills facility on Saturday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE