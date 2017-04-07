Cupid sacked: Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn are done

Published: Apr 07, 2017 at 05:05 AM

Hold that special someone close in your arms tonight. Don't let go. Tomorrow is promised to nothing and nobody, not even true love. Aaron and Olivia are no more.

That according to People magazine, which exclusively reported Friday that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn are kaput.

"They have amicably ended their relationship of three years," People dished. The source added that the pair "remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward."

We'll see about all that.

The last time the End Around tackled this corner of the world, it was in response to an open letter Munn had penned to Packers fans following their NFC Championship Game loss to the Falcons. Rodgers was extremely guarded about the relationship and was clearly uncomfortable when Munn was floated as the root cause of issues between Aaron, his brother Jordan and the rest of the Rodgers clan. We never got that Bachelorette cameo from No. 12.

But Rodgers did occasionally let the guard down, showing up with Munn at a few red carpets and a couplesocial media posts. Remember this one?

Meanwhile, something tells me the dude running the Chicago Tribune's social media account has watched Rodgers torch the Bears one too many times ...

Ice cold. Let's hope these two kids land on their feet. Feels like a distinct possibility for both of them.

