Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Shaq Leonard signing with Eagles: 'It's just a unique period of time'

Published: Dec 05, 2023 at 09:18 PM
From free agency to the middle of an NFC East title race Shaquille Leonard has gone. 

Sought by archrivals the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, Leonard settled on Philly, signing with the team on Monday following visits with both squads the week prior. 

Now, he might well make his Eagles debut against the Cowboys on Sunday

It's a "unique" situation as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees it, though he wishes the three-time All-Pro linebacker who got away all the best. 

"We very easily could see him out here against us Sunday," Jones said Tuesday in his weekly spot on 105.3 The Fan. "I just have to almost step back when I think about man, these are the times we're in when a player like that could be available and pick his team -- which he can and does – and be on the field within three or four days. It's just a unique period of time. Not in any way -- if I sound like I'm complaining, I'm not -- but that's just unique to me to think he can hit the ground running and be out there playing against us Sunday.

It is a rather unique situation, at that. 

Leonard has quickly gone from a potential Cowboys addition to a possible Cowboys opponent -- and for the hated Eagles, no less. 

It's unclear as to why Leonard chose the Eagles, but Jones offered up his take. 

"There was absolutely never any money mentioned, I met with him, had lunch with him and had a good visit with him, but there was never a financial issue at all," Jones said. "So, that wasn't the case in any way, he apparently wanted to go where he thought he had the best chance. I certainly recognize and honor his decision there. It never was an issue for us regarding our confidence that we've got in our linebackers."

Leonard, 28, was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 21 in a move that was surprising to many. A day later he cleared waivers and shortly after began his journey to find a new squad. 

He met with the Cowboys on Nov. 28 and a was then off for a visit with the Eagles.

The Cowboys prevailed on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks, while the Eagles were walloped Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the defeat, or perhaps because of it, Leonard landed with Philly. 

The Eagles allowed 146 rushing yards against the 49ers and, though he might not have been at his peak as of late, Leonard is still solid versus the ground game. 

Viewed as the league's best or second-best off-ball backer behind the Niners' Fred Warner just a few years ago, Leonard's been dismantled by injuries, but his resume and sheer talent were enough for two of the NFL's top teams to come calling. 

"Certainly, on an individual basis, I wish him the best," Jones said. "He deserves that. He's had a very distinguished career." 

Of course, if Leonard is active Sunday and takes the field versus the Cowboys, it's certain Jones won't be wishing him the best then.

