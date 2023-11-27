All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard scheduled to visit with Cowboys on Tuesday

Shaquille Leonard's heading to Dallas, and if all goes well, he could be staying there.

Leonard, a three-time All-Pro linebacker who was surprisingly waived by the Indianapolis Colts, is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Thin in its linebacker corps after the loss of Leighton Vander Esch, the Cowboys could use Leonard and he wouldn't cost them much as the Colts are on the hook for his salary since he passed through waivers.

Leonard, 28, began his career on a Hall of Fame trajectory in 2018 when he was voted Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year and garnered the first of his three first-team All-Pro accolades. However, beginning in 2022, he was ravaged by injuries.

He underwent back surgery ahead of the 2022 season, but the injury still troubled him along with a concussion and broken nose that year. He played in just three games.

This season, he started nine games for the Colts, but his performance waned, and he grew frustrated with his usage under a new staff.