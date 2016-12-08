Cowboys fan lays it on the line with Super Bowl 51 tat

I'm getting extremely close to an End Around ban on posts about predictive tattoos from NFL fanatics. But we're not quite there yet.
Meet Jordan Garnett, a stand-up comedian from Florida who made the very serious life choice of getting a shrine to the Super Bowl 51 champion Dallas Cowboys on his right arm.
The ink looks a little suspect there, but a follow-up tweet seems to confirm it as authentic. Also, people are threatening the man over this? Come on, society.
Looks like there is some edit room if necessary. Jordan is no dummy. Well ...