Cousins wears sunglasses at night to prep for London

Redskins coach Jay Gruden admitted he does not have a "sleep coach" heading into this weekend's game against the Bengals in London. And while we admire the coach for his straightforward approach, it is leading some of his players to do some strange things when taking the time change into their own hands.
Kirk Cousins, for example, is wearing sunglasses at night -- and not to watch you weave then breathe your storylines.
"I'm going to be right now starting to adjust," Cousins said, via the team's official site. "Start getting to bed earlier each night, getting up earlier, wearing sunglasses at night, little things just to try to make that adjustment as quickly as possible so I don't feel it this weekend when we get there. We've got a Bye week after that so we'll have time to rest up. We've got to give it all this week."
Cousins' fashion statement seems to be more of an effort to combat any light to moderate sleep deprivation as he adjusts his bedtime in the states this week. Some sleep experts say that wearing sunglasses at night helps with restless patients trying to get to sleep. The Redskins will be playing five hours ahead of Washington time Sunday.
But we're all kind of envisioning something more like this, right?
Whatever Cousins is doing, it seems to be working. The team has won four of their last five games. Since the opening week rumblings about Cousins' performance ticking off his teammates, he's completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 1,303 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He's more than a full yard per pass better than Aaron Rodgers.
As Corey Hart might say, don't masquerade with the guy in shades. Oh no.