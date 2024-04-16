 Skip to main content
Courtland Sutton skipping Broncos' voluntary workouts as WR seeks new contract

Published: Apr 16, 2024 at 11:49 AM
Nick Shook

Courtland Sutton has seen a lot in his six NFL seasons.

Specifically, he's seen many different starting quarterbacks, going on the 10th of his career entering 2024. And with just $2 million left in guaranteed money on his current contract, Sutton isn't volunteering for any extra work, declining to report for Denver's voluntary workouts on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

Despite this revolving door under center, Sutton has remained a consistent producer, catching 58 or more passes in each of his last three seasons. In 2023, he caught 10 touchdown passes despite seeing just 90 total targets, a final tally that tied him with the likes of three prominent tight ends in George Kittle, Kyle Pitts and Cole Kmet. Of players with 10 or more receiving TDs in 2023, Sutton finished with the fewest receptions (59), maximizing his relatively limited opportunities.

Now, he'd like to receive additional financial security as a reward for his efforts -- especially considering the persistent uncertainty of Denver's current quarterback situation. The Broncos dumped Russell Wilson after he failed to live up to expectations in two seasons spent in the Mile High City, and currently list Jarrett Stidham as their top option. They also shipped Jerry Jeudy off to Cleveland for a pair of Day Three picks in early March, thinning out their receiving corps (and placing more responsibility on Sutton's shoulders) prior to signing veteran Josh Reynolds.

With Sutton approaching his 29th birthday and the experience of a season-ending injury (suffered in 2020) already in mind, financial security is the goal. There's no guarantee he'll find the same success with Stidham, or whoever the Broncos end up trotting out as QB1 in 2024, and Sutton is aiming to ensure the Broncos' volatility at signal-caller doesn't hurt his earning power.

