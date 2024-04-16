Courtland Sutton skipping Broncos' voluntary workouts as WR seeks new contract

Now, he'd like to receive additional financial security as a reward for his efforts -- especially considering the persistent uncertainty of Denver's current quarterback situation. The Broncos dumped Russell Wilson after he failed to live up to expectations in two seasons spent in the Mile High City, and currently list Jarrett Stidham as their top option. They also shipped Jerry Jeudy off to Cleveland for a pair of Day Three picks in early March, thinning out their receiving corps (and placing more responsibility on Sutton's shoulders) prior to signing veteran Josh Reynolds.