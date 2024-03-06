Washington Commanders signing TE Zach Ertz to one-year deal

Kingsbury is well-versed in how to use Ertz. In their time spent together in the desert, Ertz saw 150 targets, catching 103 of them for 980 yards and seven touchdowns before Kingsbury was fired following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Ertz departed Arizona months ago, playing his final game in a Cardinals uniform in October before heading to injured reserve with a quadriceps injury and eventually being granted his release. Ertz hopped on board with the red-hot Detroit Lions in early 2024, joining the team's practice squad, but did not see any game action before their postseason run ended in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.