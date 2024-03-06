 Skip to main content
Washington Commanders signing TE Zach Ertz to one-year deal

Zach Ertz has found a new home for his 12th NFL season.

The veteran tight end is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, per a source. The contract is worth up to $5 million, per Pelissero.

Ertz rejoins a division he knows quite well in the NFC East, having spent the majority of his career with the rival Philadelphia Eagles before moving to Arizona. He'll find even more familiarity in Washington's offensive staff, which includes former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as the Commanders' new offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury is well-versed in how to use Ertz. In their time spent together in the desert, Ertz saw 150 targets, catching 103 of them for 980 yards and seven touchdowns before Kingsbury was fired following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Ertz departed Arizona months ago, playing his final game in a Cardinals uniform in October before heading to injured reserve with a quadriceps injury and eventually being granted his release. Ertz hopped on board with the red-hot Detroit Lions in early 2024, joining the team's practice squad, but did not see any game action before their postseason run ended in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Without a clear plan at quarterback in place, it's unlikely the Commanders will be good enough to even dream of an appearance in the conference title game in 2024. But Ertz will have a place to play under the direction of a coach who has proven he can help the veteran make a difference.

