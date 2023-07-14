Commanders' Antonio Gibson wants to line up more at WR in 2023: 'I haven't shown my position'

"Hopefully, this year, it comes around to where I get to showcase on multiple occasions what I can do out there," he said. "First, I love being out there. I have fun out there, and once I get the ball in open space, I'm really that guy. At running back, I'm not going to say it's not (possible), because I've seen a lot of guys do it, but those opportunities are not there. Once you catch the ball in that open field, you got so much more space."