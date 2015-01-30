Comeback Player: Rob Gronkowski, Rolando McClain top board

This was easy for me. Justin Forsett spent the offseason, after being jettisoned by the Jags, contemplating life after football. He thought about going back to Cal and taking management classes. On my SiriusXM Radio show, "Schein on Sports," Forsett told me that he thought about being a coach or getting into the business of football. Then he signed with Baltimore as an afterthought. Ray Rice was suspended and cut. Bernard Pierce underachieved. Forsett was a perfect fit in Gary Kubiak's offense and was a top-four running back in 2014. What a story.