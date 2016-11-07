Colts only win at Lambeau when animal gets loose

Well, this is strange.
Both featured wild animals running onto the damn field of play.
The first incident occurred during a Nov. 13, 1988 game in which, as explained by a fresh-faced Bob Costas, a disgruntled fan brought a turkey to the stadium to express his displeasure with an especially crappy pre-Favre Green Bay team. The obvious question: How does one smuggle a full-grown turkey past security?
(Oh right, the '80s now exist as an alternate reality untethered to modern society.)
And here's Sunday's animal incident:
One can only assume this was the protest work of a fan upset with the squirrely nature of the Packers' offense this season. I'll see myself out.