Colts DT DeForest Buckner on 2021 ending: 'We (expletive) the bed'

The Indianapolis Colts report for training camp Tuesday with the memory of last season's brutal ending fresh in their minds.

"We s--- the bed," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said, via Alexa Ross of CBS4 Indy. "Nobody played well, it wasn't just one person. It was the whole team."

The Colts were in the driver's seat for a playoff spot before the club collapsed down the stretch, losing back-to-back games to close the campaign. In Week 18, with a win-and-in scenario, Indy defecated, as Buckner suggested, losing to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars 26-11 in a game that wasn't even that close.

The troubling end of the season left Colts owner Jim Irsay steaming, vowing to make changes. The main move came with Indy shipping Carson Wentz out of town and importing former NFL MVP Matt Ryan. It's a significant upgrade at the biggest position.

It wasn't the only move general manager Chris Ballard made, also trading for edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Buckner believes adding the pass rusher can help the entire defense take the next step.

"He’s up there with the best of them. He can make game-changing plays for the team," Buckner said of his new teammate.

With the offseason upgrades, particularly at quarterback, Buckner made the expectations clear for Indy:

"Super Bowl or bust," he said.