Colorado State's Sambrailo could be high second-round pick

Outside linebacker Aaron Davis (5-foot-11 1/4, 223 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.89 and 4.85 seconds. He had a 29-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-3 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.36 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.2 seconds. He also performed 14 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Davis had a good workout, but is an undersized linebacker and likely at best a priority free-agent pickup for a team following the 2015 NFL Draft.