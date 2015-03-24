Colorado State's Sambrailo could be high second-round pick

Representatives from 32 NFL teams, including an offensive line coach from the Indianapolis Colts and a scouting director from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, were present for Colorado State's pro day on March 11.
There were 11 Colorado State players, plus an additional six from area small schools, who worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
Outside linebacker Aaron Davis (5-foot-11 1/4, 223 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.89 and 4.85 seconds. He had a 29-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-3 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.36 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.2 seconds. He also performed 14 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Davis had a good workout, but is an undersized linebacker and likely at best a priority free-agent pickup for a team following the 2015 NFL Draft.
Kicker Jared Roberts (5-11 7/8, 209) was all set to work out after all of the other testing was done, but none of the scouts in attendance stayed to put the kicker through drills.
Offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (6-5 7/8, 311) did the short shuttle in 4.62 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.37 seconds, and then stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was a top performer in his position group in the three-cone drill. Sambrailo is a good player who has a chance to be a high second-round draft pick.
Cornerback Bernard Blake (5-11, 178) ran the 40 in 4.49 and 4.52 seconds. He had a 31 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 7-foot broad jump. Blake did the short shuttle in 4.26 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.12 seconds. He also performed nine strength lifts. Like Davis, Blake is another priority free-agent possibility.
Linebacker Max Morgan (5-11 7/8, 225) ran the 40 in 4.88 and 4.94 seconds. He had a 26-inch vertical jump andn 8-foot-11 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.3 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.3 seconds. Morgan also had 15 reps on the bench press. He's a free-agent possibility following the draft.
Quarterback Garrett Grayson -- who is the fifth-rated quarterback in NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock's prospect rankings -- was not healthy enough to participate at Colorado State's pro day, but held a personal pro day on Monday.
Northern Colorado defensive tackle Lexington Smith (6-2 1/4, 324) ran the 40 in 5.17 and 5.22 seconds. He had a 24 1/2-inch vertical jump and 8-foot-8 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.94 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.82 seconds. He also performed 27 strength lifts. Smith had a good positional workout. He's a priority free-agent possibility since teams are always on the lookout for defensive line prospects.
Adams State cornerback Cariel Brooks (5-8 3/4, 192) ran the 40 in 4.55 and 4.58 seconds. He had a 32 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-3 broad jump. He had a short shuttle time of 4.32 seconds and did the three-cone in 7.0 seconds. He had 14 strength lifts. Brooks is another priority free-agent pickup possibility for a team following the 2015 NFL Draft.