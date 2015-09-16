College programs with the most alums on NFL Week 1 rosters

» If you go by conference, the SEC has the most NFL players with 309. The ACC is next with 239 players, followed by the Big Ten and Pac-12 (221 apiece), Big 12 (134) and AAC (96). This is based on a college's current conference affiliation. For example, all players who went to Utah are classified as Pac-12 and all players who went to Maryland and Rutgers are classified as Big Ten (etc). It should come as no surprise to anybody who follows college football and how it relates to the NFL draft that the SEC has the most players.