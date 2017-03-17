Colin Kaepernick, free agent, doing humanitarian work

Colin Kaepernick is currently without a gig in the NFL. This might not change any time soon. But the man is not sitting on the couch staring at his phone.
The free agent quarterback is part of a group of activists who have been campaigning to send life-saving food, water and aid to famine-endangered citizens in the African country of Somalia. Kaepernick's group scored a major victory on Friday when Turkish Airlines agreed to donate a 60-ton cargo plane to transfer goods for the humanitarian mission.
An obviously thrilled Kaepernick used his Twitter account to deliver the good news.
Meanwhile, here's what one anonymous AFC general manager recently told Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman in explaining Kaepernick's non-existent market.
"The problem is three things are happening with him," the GM said. "First, some teams genuinely believe that he can't play. They think he's shot. I'd put that number around 20 percent. Second, some teams fear the backlash from fans after getting him. They think there might be protests or (President) Trump will tweet about the team. I'd say that number is around 10 percent. Then there's another 10 percent that has a mix of those feelings.
"Third, the rest genuinely hate him and can't stand what he did (kneeling for the national anthem). They want nothing to do with him. They won't move on. They think showing no interest is a form of punishment. I think some teams also want to use Kaepernick as a cautionary tale to stop other players in the future from doing what he did."
Hmmm. Doesn't seem like such a terrible guy to us. If you want to help Kaepernick's cause, make a GoFundMe donation right here.