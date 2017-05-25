Cody Kessler Diet might be your summer salvation

It's Memorial Day weekend, the start of beach season in the United States. Is your body ready for prime time?
If not, don't panic. Real beach/lake weather doesn't start for several more weeks. And here's even better news: We have a diet that could help you achieve the hot bod you've always wanted.
The beacon in times of darkness, as always, is Cody Kessler. The Browns quarterback was looking to shed weight and gain strength heading into his second season, so he cooked up a plan with the team dietitian. The same exact thing, every day, for three months.
PRE-WORKOUT
»PowerBar
BREAKFAST
» two (2) scrambled eggs
» oatmeal with water
» two (2) pieces of fruit
» milk
» water
MID-MORNING SNACK (GO CRAZY)
» almonds
LUNCH
» turkey and provolone sandwich (no toppings or condiments)
» fifteen (15) baby carrots
» banana
» water
» milk
MID-AFTERNOON SNACK (WE'RE SO BAD!)
» pretzels with peanut butter
DINNER
» cooked chicken breast
» spinach
» plain whole wheat pasta (no sauce or dressing)
» milk
» water
Every day. Three months. No cheating.
"I really never committed myself to a meal plan that strict," Kessler said. "It was tough, but it was worth it."
Personally, a four-minute mile feels more plausible, but perhaps you have greater willpower than I. It worked for Kessler, who reached his fitness goals and didn't even have to spend $200 for Tom Brady's stupid cookbook.