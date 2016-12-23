Christmas gifts for the NFL's less-fortunate teams

For the Bears, I'm going to Christmas CarolJay Cutler. The ghosts of Cutler's Past, Present and Yet to Come will visit the veteran passer on the night before Christmas. During the most terrifying portion of this personal awakening, Cutler sees a near future in which he's out of football at 35 and serving as the third banana of a Bravo reality show starring his wife. (The show's second banana will be the couple's Miniature Schnauzer.) Horrified by his future, Cutler wakes up on Christmas morning and apologizes to every coach he ever got fired, then relentlessly rededicates himself to his craft before successfully convincing the Bears to give him one more shot.