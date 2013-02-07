Chip Kelly, Manti Te'o highlight 13 storylines to follow in 2013

9) Tebowmania hasn't gone away. It's just quieted down for a while. Will it ramp up this offseason? Well, Tim Tebow will either be traded by the New York Jets or cut, and then the derby begins. Will the lefty take on a new position? It's difficult to tell which team -- if any -- will embrace him as a quarterback. One wonders if the Jacksonville Jaguars were his last shot ... before new GM David Caldwell dismissed that idea. If Tebow were to look into playing another position, his options might open up. No doubt, he still wants to be a quarterback. But at what cost? That decision could come this offseason.