Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins: It 'worked out well for both parties'

Published: Oct 31, 2023 at 09:41 PM
The reigning Super Bowl champions are headed for foreign soil this week.

However, they'll find a very familiar face on the opposite sideline.

When the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Germany, they'll be matched against ex-Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill for the first time since he was traded.

It was a trade Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt believes has proved to be beneficial for both clubs.

"I think that was a trade that worked out well for both parties," Hunt said Tuesday, via team transcript. "Obviously, Tyreek is an incredible player and has done very well in his time with the Dolphins."

Hill has been a phenomenal fit in Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's offense -- just as he was in Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's scheme. Following an All-Pro debut with the Dolphins in which he set franchise records with 119 receptions and 1,710 yards in 2022, Hill has already surpassed 1,000 yards receiving this year. He's on pace to break the league's single-season mark as the Dolphins (6-2) sit atop the AFC East and aim for a second straight playoff berth.

McDuffie has become a staple in the starting lineup and a crucial cog in a 2023 Chiefs defense that's been excellent so far. Moore hasn't panned out greatly so far, though he did have a key punt return in last season's AFC Championship Game and a touchdown in the team's Super Bowl win.

Through repackaging the picks, the Chiefs have, in total, drafted McDuffie, Moore, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, wide receiver Rashee Rice, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn and a fifth-round pick in 2025.

Perhaps just as important is the Chiefs were able to move along from Hill's contract demands, which concluded with him signing a monster four-year, $120 million deal.
While KC hasn't been able to replace Hill's productivity with one singular receiver, the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII and are atop the AFC West as usual this year.

"I think this year we are seeing that it did indeed work out well," Hunt said.

We'll see who it works out for best in Frankfurt on Sunday.

