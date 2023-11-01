Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins: It 'worked out well for both parties'

While Hill has continued to speed to success in South Beach, the Chiefs have also prospered from the five-draft-pick haul they got from the Dolphins in exchange from Miami. With three selections obtained trading Hill, the Chiefs were able to trade up to get cornerback Trent McDuffie and nab wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round.

McDuffie has become a staple in the starting lineup and a crucial cog in a 2023 Chiefs defense that's been excellent so far. Moore hasn't panned out greatly so far, though he did have a key punt return in last season's AFC Championship Game and a touchdown in the team's Super Bowl win.

Through repackaging the picks, the Chiefs have, in total, drafted McDuffie, Moore, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, wide receiver Rashee Rice, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn and a fifth-round pick in 2025.

Perhaps just as important is the Chiefs were able to move along from Hill's contract demands, which concluded with him signing a monster four-year, $120 million deal.

While KC hasn't been able to replace Hill's productivity with one singular receiver, the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII and are atop the AFC West as usual this year.

"I think this year we are seeing that it did indeed work out well," Hunt said.