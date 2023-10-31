Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 8 game of 2023 season

NFL+ -- the league's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- allows fans to dive deeper into the game they love. Whether you don't want to miss a minute of the action (Full Game), need to speed-run through a matchup (Condensed Game), or aim to break down tape like the experts (All-22), NFL+ has you covered. Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.
MONDAY GAME
SUNDAY GAMES
- Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears 13
- Cincinnati Bengals 31, San Francisco 49ers 17
- Denver Broncos 24, Kansas City Chiefs 9
- Baltimore Ravens 31, Arizona Cardinals 24
- Seattle Seahawks 24, Cleveland Browns 20
- Philadelphia Eagles 38, Washington Commanders 31
- Tennessee Titans 28, Atlanta Falcons 23
- Jacksonville Jaguars 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 10
- New York Jets 13, New York Giants 10
- Miami Dolphins 31, New England Patriots 17
- New Orleans Saints 38, Indianapolis Colts 27
- Minnesota Vikings 24, Green Bay Packers 10
- Dallas Cowboys 43, Los Angeles Rams 20
- Carolina Panthers 15, Houston Texans 13
THURSDAY GAME
MONDAY GAME
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
The score was far closer than the game felt, with the Lions leading, 16-14, at the tail end of the third quarter, when Jahmyr Gibbs delivered Detroit’s most exciting highlight of the day with a 27-yard score to extend the lead. He started his run headed for a barely-there hole inside, narrowly squeezing through before bouncing outside, turning on the jets past cornerback Jakorian Bennett and then beating Isaiah Pola-Mao to the front corner of the end zone despite the safety having an angle. At the time of the handoff, the rookie running back had a 0.4% chance to score, per Next Gen Stats. He did, marking the exclamation point on a breakout day where he totaled 189 yards from scrimmage. If you stick around for the action post-play, you’ll also see Gibbs jump fully into the stands with the assistance of an eager fan, where he takes time to celebrate with the crowd in the first row.
SUNDAY GAMES
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
No one wins a game on their first drive, but the Chargers made it fairly obvious how the night was going to go from the jump. After forcing a Chicago punt, Los Angeles began its night offensively from its own 8-yard line. 10 plays and 92 yards later, it held a 7-0 lead. Justin Herbert started on fire, hitting Keenan Allen three times during the drive and giving Austin Ekeler the same amount of touches -- one carry and two catches, the second of which was an emphatic 39-yard score that erupted from a simple screen pass. Herbert kept the good times rolling after that. He wouldn’t throw an incompletion until almost five minutes into the second quarter, at which point he was 15 of 16 and the Chargers led, 14-0.
Grant Gordon's NFL+ moment of the game:
Synonymous with Cincinnati success for the last three seasons, the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase connection was a driving force in the Bengals’ win. Chase hauled in 10 Burrow passes for an even-100 yards against the Niners. None were bigger than Chase’s 17-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, however. Burrow pumped to a screen in the flats and then lofted a perfect ball for a wide-open Chase. It was the latest scoring sequence for one of the game’s top tandems, put the Bengals in cruise control for the win and was emblematic of Burrow and Co. returning to form.
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
The score was tight, as the Chiefs hung around in typical fashion with an eye on breaking Bronco hearts. That’s when Mecole Hardman, in his second game since his trade back to the Chiefs, muffed a punt at his own 5-yard line with 11:24 remaining. Instead of the Chiefs staring at a long field to erase a five-point deficit, the Broncos found themselves with a short one, in easy range from the 10 to possibly extend their lead. Russell Wilson found Courtland Sutton in the corner of the end zone two plays later to do just that. Denver’s 21-9 lead following the sequence seemed shockingly insurmountable for a normally prolific Chiefs offense -- and it was.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Cardinals made it interesting with 17 points in the final eight minutes, but the Ravens secured the second of two late onsides kicks to end it. The game-winning points came via Gus Edwards, who scored the third of his career-high three rushing TDs with 2:51 remaining. On first-and-goal, Edwards looked to be stopped shy of the end zone by Cardinals DB Antonio Hamilton Sr., but Edwards’ second effort got him into the end zone. Although the touchdown gave the Ravens a 16-point lead, it would be a one-score game with 29 seconds remaining when Arizona lined up for the second onsides try.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
A back-and-forth game that personified ebbs and flows came down to this sequence, in which one team's decision and the other's reaction determined the outcome. Facing third-and-3 and in need of just two more first downs to seal a win, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski put the ball in the hands of quarterback PJ Walker, who released a pass under pressure. The ball deflected off the helmet of a blitzing Jamal Adams, careening high into the air before falling into the arms of Julian Love for an interception. The magic truly started there: After sleepwalking through the second half, Seattle frantically covered 52 yards in five plays, taking the lead on a Jaxon Smith-Njigba touchdown catch for a thrilling comeback win.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
A high-flying affair swung in the Eagles' favor in one specific stretch in the fourth quarter. It began with a blown coverage that left DeVonta Smith wide open for a 38-yard touchdown, continued with an interception of Sam Howell (who was excellent prior to this point), and officially tilted toward the Eagles when Jalen Hurts found Julio Jones in the end zone for a contested touchdown catch. In seemingly an instant, the Eagles scored two touchdowns and took control of a game that was teetering on the edge of becoming an upset loss to a division rival. The excitement didn't end there, either -- each team scored one more touchdown -- but you can learn more about that by watching.
Grant Gordon's NFL+ moment of the game:
Rookie Will Levis offered up a quartet of options if you’re looking for touchdown tosses. More than a quarter of his completions went for six -- three to DeAndre Hopkins! As Sunday would have it, Levis’ first-, second- and third-career TD tosses also happened to be Nuk’s first, second and third TD catches as a Titan. With so many to choose from, perhaps none were more impressive or prettier to watch than the one that sealed Hopkins’ hat trick. After the Falcons cut their deficit to 14-9, Levis responded and got some breathing room – much like Hopkins had in terms of separation. Operating out of an empty backfield, Levis took the shotgun snap, took his time to survey, pumped his shoulders and let fly on a picturesque toss that found a ridiculously wide-open Hopkins, who strode untouched into the end zone. It was Hopkins’ first three-TD day since 2017 and a dazzling debut by Levis that added up to a must re-watch.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
A soggy day in Pittsburgh didn't include a ton of highlights, and for a while, the game remained close enough that either team might emerge victorious. Jacksonville ended those thoughts on second-and-10 near midfield when Trevor Lawrence dropped back to pass and found Travis Etienne streaking down the sideline, throwing a beautiful ball over the defense to Etienne for a 56-yard score that gave the Jaguars a two-touchdown lead. Run back the play twice to identify who's at fault (hint: find the safety driving down instead of maintaining coverage over the top) if you must, or just replay it for the satisfaction of a pretty pass going for a touchdown.
Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:
A rainy day at MetLife made for a rock fight between New York's teams, and a chaotic sequence to end regulation led the Jets to another improbable victory. Down three points with 24 seconds left, the Jets got the ball back at their own 25-yard line following Graham Gano’s missed field goal. With no timeouts, Zach Wilson completed a 29-yarder to Garrett Wilson down the middle of the field, but Kayvon Thibodeaux’s offside penalty stopped the clock as the Jets were rushing to spike the ball. After another completion, the Jets managed to somehow scurry to the line and spike the ball with one second left, allowing Greg Zuerlein to tie the game. Before Gano's miss in regulation, the Jets had a 1.1% win probability, per Next Gen Stats.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Patriots cut it to a 24-17 Miami lead with 8:30 left in the fourth quarter, but the Dolphins would not relinquish the lead. They immediately embarked on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that sucked up 5:47 worth of clock and put the game away for good. Between the running of Raheem Mostert and the throwing of Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins just ate away at the Patriots’ defense. Tagovailoa capped the drive with an easy toss to Jaylen Waddle, who was wide open thanks to a Patriots coverage bust and ran untouched 31 yards for the game-clinching score.
Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Saints offense had plenty of highlights against the Colts, but Derek Carr's perfect 51-yard toss to Rashid Shaheed essentially iced the game in the fourth quarter. It came on a third-and-13 and extended a drive that ended with a field goal to make it a two-score game late. It was also one of three moonshots Carr deliver to Shaheed, who totaled 153 yards and scored a 58-yard TD. Shaheed became the first Saints player with 150-plus receiving yards on three or fewer receptions since Keith Poole in Week 7, 1998 (Poole: 3 rec, 154 rec yds, 2 rec TD).
Grant Gordon's NFL+ moment of the game:
Entering Sunday, 31 NFL teams had scored rushing touchdowns. The one holdout? The Minnesota Vikings. That changed with 1:34 left in the first quarter when Cam Akers took a handoff out of shotgun, knifed through the left side and barreled through a Packers defender and over the goal line. It was Akers’ second touchdown of the season, but his first with the Vikings. On this Sunday, Akers got the Vikings offense going -- and off the schneid when it comes to the rushing attack finding pay dirt.
Eric Edholm’s NFL+ moment of the game:
If you want to see how the Cowboys took control of Sunday’s game against the Rams, all you need to watch is a stretch of two minutes, 58 seconds between the end of the first quarter and the start of the second. The Cowboys kicked a field goal with 43 seconds left in the first quarter to take a 10-3 lead, but the score would change three more times in that short span. On the Rams’ first offensive play on the next series, DaRon Bland jumped Matthew Stafford’s off-target back and ran it back for Bland’s third pick-six of the season. The Rams would go three-and-out on their next series, but the Cowboys blocked the punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety. And they weren’t done yet. After a 63-yard free-kick return by KaVontae Turpin, Dak Prescott would hit CeeDee Lamb for a 10-yard TD pass, and it was curtains for the Rams. That’s how you score 19 points in less than three minutes of game clock and turn out the lights on the opponent.
Brenna White's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Panthers finally got their first win of the season, and rookie quarterback Bryce Young battled it out to get there. Young showed off his arm against a tough Texans defense, throwing a 31-yard deep pass to veteran wide receiver Adam Theilen. A thrilling play that shows real promise for the future, if only the Panthers' O-line can offer Young more protection.
THURSDAY GAME
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The game ended with Baker Mayfield’s Hail Mary falling helplessly in the end zone as the clock hit zeroes. Considering the way the Bills seemingly took control of the game in the second half, it felt like they should have put it away earlier. The biggest drive of the game for the Bills came in the second quarter after the Bucs had tied it, 10-10. Josh Allen spent time in the medical tent after a rushing touchdown, and he threw a pick on his next snap. The tides had turned after the Bills dominated early but couldn’t convert two red-zone possessions. But Allen and the offense responded with a beautiful showcase of James Cook’s running ability and the receiving skills of Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and rookie TE Dalton Kincaid. They capped the drive with Allen scrambling to his right and finding Kincaid for a 22-yard score -- his first in the NFL. The momentum would shift back and forth a few times thereafter, but it was the key moment Buffalo reeled the game back in its favor.