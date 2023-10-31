Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 8 game of 2023 season

FULL BOX SCORE





If you want to see how the Cowboys took control of Sunday’s game against the Rams, all you need to watch is a stretch of two minutes, 58 seconds between the end of the first quarter and the start of the second. The Cowboys kicked a field goal with 43 seconds left in the first quarter to take a 10-3 lead, but the score would change three more times in that short span. On the Rams’ first offensive play on the next series, DaRon Bland jumped Matthew Stafford’s off-target back and ran it back for Bland’s third pick-six of the season. The Rams would go three-and-out on their next series, but the Cowboys blocked the punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety. And they weren’t done yet. After a 63-yard free-kick return by KaVontae Turpin, Dak Prescott would hit CeeDee Lamb for a 10-yard TD pass, and it was curtains for the Rams. That’s how you score 19 points in less than three minutes of game clock and turn out the lights on the opponent.





